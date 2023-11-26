Mass drone attack on Moscow repelled – mayor

Ukrainian UAVs have been shot down outside the Russian capital, according to Sergey Sobyanin

Ukrainian forces have targeted the Russian capital in an attempted coordinated drone attack, with almost a dozen of UAVs intercepted over Moscow, Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions early Sunday morning, according to the mayor and the Defense Ministry.

“A massive drone attack was attempted tonight… The air defense forces shot down UAVs in the area of Naro-Fominsk and Odintsovo city district, en route to Moscow,” mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram on Sunday morning. Another drone was shot down near Podolsk.

Sobyanin said the drones caused no casualties or significant damage on the ground, adding that the emergency services were responding to the incident and locating the debris.

The military said that yet another “attempted Ukrainian terrorist attack was thwarted” overnight, confirming that at least 11 drones were intercepted over four regions southwest of the Russian capital.

Kiev has repeatedly used drone strikes in what Russian officials described as “terrorist attacks” on civilian infrastructure, reaching as far as Moscow.

Earlier this month, a Ukrainian general in charge of UAV operations claimed that Kiev was gearing up for a massive drone bombing campaign against Russia this winter, as the fighting on the ground is expected to enter a lull due to harsh weather conditions.

On Saturday, Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out its biggest drone attack, with most of its targets located in the country’s capital, Kiev. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have intercepted over 70 Russian drones overnight. Moscow had previously blamed Kiev for vastly exaggerating its supposed successes, and claiming to take down more munitions than Russia actually fires.