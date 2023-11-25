Russian drone destroys Ukrainian fortified position (VIDEO)

A footage captures an operator flying an explosive-laden UAV straight through the door of the outpost

A video from a First Person View (FPV) drone, obtained by RT, has captured a Russian kamikaze drone dismantling a Ukrainian fortified position near the town of Soledar in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The clip, released on Saturday, illustrates the skill of the Russian operator, who was able to fly the explosive-laden quad-copter UAV directly through the door leading into the outpost.

It also includes footage of the whole incident from another angle, showing the explosion caused by the drone.

Russian forces took Soledar in the northeastern portion of the DPR under their control in January after heavy fighting. The city is some 15 kilometers away from Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), the venue of the largest battle in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, which ended with a Russian victory in May.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Ukrainian troops operating assault drones in the east of Donetsk were expressing concerns over Russia’s advantage in the number of UAVs.

“Their drones are always in the air, day and night. We can see they’ve implemented serial production of drones for reconnaissance, surveillance, and for strikes,” one of the troops was cited as saying.

According to his estimates, regarding UAVs, Russia had around double what Ukraine had in that part of the front. “Drones are a game changer in this war. If we mess this up, things will be difficult,” the Ukrainian soldier warned.