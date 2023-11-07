icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
7 Nov, 2023 08:00
HomeRussia & FSU

US to begin military cooperation with Russian treaty ally

American general marks “milestone event” as Armenian deputy defense minister tours military training range in Germany
US to begin military cooperation with Russian treaty ally
US Lt. Gen. Steven Basham (R) and Armenian Lt. Gen. Edvard Asryan at EUCOM headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. ©  Frederick Wheeler / EUCOM

Armenia, a Russian ally, has sent the chief of its general staff to a top NATO training center in Bavaria, Germany, to discuss the help that Yerevan can get from Washington in reforming its armed forces. The visit comes weeks after Armenia’s politically costly failure to confront its neighbor Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Edvard Asryan, who heads the Armenian general staff, was hosted last Friday by US Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, the US European Command (EUCOM) deputy commander, at its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. The visiting official also toured the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, a US-operated NATO training facility.

Basham hailed the visit as a “milestone” in the bilateral relationship and said the US and Armenia sought to “deliberately and incrementally develop our defense relationship,” as quoted by EUCOM.

Azerbaijan leader raises flag in recaptured majority Armenian exclave
Read more
Azerbaijan leader raises flag in recaptured majority Armenian exclave

Asryan briefed the American host on Yerevan’s plans to make its military more professional and capable. The general identified command and control systems, battlefield medicine and the training of non-commissioned officers as being among of the key areas for reform and detailed “the assistance that is being expected from the US in implementing them,” according to a statement released by the Armenian Defense Ministry on Monday.

Armenia is a Russian ally and a fellow member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a regional defense bloc. It is one of a handful of nations that host a Russian military base.

However, the government of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been distancing itself from Moscow over the years. He has claimed that the CSTO failed to protect Armenia in 2022, amid deadly border clashes with its neighbor and rival, Azerbaijan. The organization opted not to deploy troops to fight Azerbaijan when requested to do so by Yerevan, instead facilitating a truce and stationing monitors along the border.

In September, the Pashinyan government suffered a political blow when Azerbaijan seized full control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly ethnic-Armenian region of the country which had existed as an unrecognized breakaway republic since the 1990s. The virtually unopposed takeover resulted in an influx of refugees in Armenia as well as mass protests against the prime minister, who rejected calls for his resignation.

READ MORE: France offers weapons to Russian military treaty ally

Russia has said it was not in a position to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh, since Pashinyan himself had recognized Baku’s sovereignty over the territory, including when he signed the truce with Azerbaijan last year.

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power
Feminism in the jungle: This ‘digital weapon’ helps women reclaim their power FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate change blame game
0:00
25:54
Unhealthy attitudes? Ishwar Gilada, Infectious diseases expert
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies