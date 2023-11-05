Russian ballistic missile hits target thousands of kilometers away (VIDEO)

A Bulava ICBM has successfully reached Kamchatka after being launched from the White Sea, the Defense Ministry has said

A Russian nuclear-powered submarine has conducted a ballistic missile test, with the projectile traveling several thousand kilometers from the northern to the easternmost part of the country, the Defense Ministry has said.

In a statement in the early hours of Sunday, the ministry said that the submarine ‘Emperor Alexander III’ had “successfully launched the Bulava sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile from the White Sea to the Kura test range on the Kamchatka Peninsula.” It added that the missile was fired underwater and that its warheads reached the target on time.

Russian military officials also noted that the test concluded the vessel’s sea trials, the results of which will determine whether the ‘Emperor Alexander III’ officially joins the Russian Navy. Built as part of Project 955 Borei, it was laid down in late 2015 and launched in 2022. The fleet currently has three active boats of this class, with three more under construction.

The ministry also released a video capturing the moment of the missile launch, with a large roaring fireball bursting into the night sky.

The ship bears the name of the Russian emperor, who ruled the country in the late 19th century. Known for his conservative policies, Alexander III was nicknamed ‘The Peacemaker’ because Russia fought no major wars during his reign.

Alexander III is also credited with the phrase “Russia has only two allies – its Army and its Navy.”

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the submarine can carry both advanced torpedoes and 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. The latter weapon, which entered service in 2018, can carry nuclear warheads and has been described as the future cornerstone of the country’s nuclear triad.