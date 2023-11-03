icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
3 Nov, 2023 12:43
HomeRussia & FSU

Western nations 'changing tune’ on defeating Russia – Putin

The stronger the nation is, the less its enemies will be trying to hurt it, the Russian president said
Western nations 'changing tune’ on defeating Russia – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with members of the new Russian Public Chamber at the Central Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

Western nations, who previously insisted that Ukraine should defeat Russia on the battlefield, are gradually changing their position, President Vladimir Putin noted on Friday.

“They are changing their tune now, saying different things,” the Russian leader told members of the Civic Chamber, a civil society body tasked with consulting the government on policy making.

Putin was arguing that the nation should become stronger in all aspects, such as the economy, military, and political stability. Such strength deters hostile actors from trying to to isolate Russia, he said.

“They (EU nations) excluded our energy. So what? What is the result? Our GDP will grow [up to] 3% this year, and the leading European economies are shrinking,” he noted.

“They suffer, they have real problems,” Putin added, noting that he was saying this with joy. “This doesn’t mean that we should behave aggressively. It means we must be sovereign in every sense of the word,” he concluded.

The US and its allies have accused Russia of launching an “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine last year and have pledged to support Kiev for “as long as it takes” to defeat Moscow. Washington has stated that its goal in Ukraine is to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia.

Ukraine’s top general admits Russia has the advantage
Read more
Ukraine’s top general admits Russia has the advantage

Moscow said the hostilities were caused by Western refusal to address Russia’s concerns about NATO expansion and Kiev’s discriminatory policies against Russian speakers after the 2014 armed coup. The US allegedly stopped the Ukrainian government from striking a truce in the first weeks of the ongoing conflict, which would have made it a neutral nation.

Kiev has declared that the only outcome it would accept is to push Russia out of all territories that it claims as its own, including Crimea. It has failed to secure any significant gains on the frontline during the so-called summer counteroffensive this year.

“Despite the supply of new kinds of NATO weapons, the Kiev regime is losing,” Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier this week, assessing the battlefield situation.

 

Top stories

RT Features

The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR FEATURE
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR
The Art of the Cold War: How the CIA employed its ‘wonder culture weapon’ to fight the USSR FEATURE
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: 'Mass casualties'
0:00
28:21
Baltic Paradise: Preserving the unique ecosystems of Kaliningrad
0:00
24:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies