icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
30 Oct, 2023 14:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine targets Crimea with UK-made missiles

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that its air defenses intercepted all eight incoming Storm Shadows
Ukraine targets Crimea with UK-made missiles
FILE PHOTO. An MBDA Storm Shadow/Scalp (L) and a MARTE ER missile at the Farnborough Airshow, south west of London, on July 17, 2018. ©  BEN STANSALL / AFP

Ukraine used several British-made Storm Shadow missiles in an attempted attack on Crimea, with Russian air defenses intercepting all of them, the Defense Ministry has claimed. Russian officials previously said this type of long-range munition was employed in strikes on the peninsula last month as well.

In a message posted on its Telegram channel on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that “on October 30 at around 13:00 Moscow time an attempted attack by the Kiev regime on targets in Crimea involving eight ‘Storm Shadow’ cruise missiles was thwarted.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev confirmed on his Telegram channel that air defense systems had been activated in the port city, which is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The official called on locals to take cover.

Later he wrote that two projectiles had been downed over the city.

Russia displays Western shells used by Ukraine to attack civilians READ MORE: Russia displays Western shells used by Ukraine to attack civilians

In a subsequent post, Razvozhayev revealed that falling missile debris had left at least one man injured and resulted in minor material damage.

In late September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused US and British intelligence agencies of coordinating a Ukrainian missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters earlier in the month.

Soon after the attack, Britain’s Sky News reported that the Ukrainian military had used the UK-made Storm Shadow.

British media claimed that the same missile type had been utilized in a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol’s naval shipyard on September 13, when two Russian naval vessels were damaged.

The Storm Shadow is an air-launched cruise missile jointly developed by Britain and France, which boasts a range of more than 250km (155 miles). The UK was the first nation to provide Kiev with the weapon back in May, with France following suit in July by shipping its own version of the munition, known as SCALP-EG.

Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO member states that the shipment of heavy weapons and other military aid to Ukraine makes them de facto participants in the struggle. Russian officials have also stressed that foreign aid will not change the course of the conflict, and that the Russian Army will employ effective countermeasures against any weapon system.

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Profile of a neocon: Victoria Nuland
0:00
26:40
Gaza bloodbath: Israel is in a strategic mess – Sir Lawrence Freedman
0:00
29:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies