icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
26 Oct, 2023 10:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia promises response to US nuclear deployment in Europe

Moscow must counter the ‘threat’ from NATO amid a ‘proxy war’ being waged by Washington, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said
Russia promises response to US nuclear deployment in Europe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a Eurasian security forum in Minsk. ©  Sputnik / Victor Tolochko

Russia must to react to the threat posed by US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, while accusing the West of openly waging a “real war” against Moscow.

Speaking at a forum dedicated to Eurasian security in Belarusian capital Minsk, Lavrov reiterated Russia’s criticism of NATO’s nuclear sharing scheme. Under the plan, part of the US nuclear arsenal is stationed outside the country, with training provided to allies on how to deploy the weapons.

According to Lavrov, this arrangement creates “increased strategic risks,” as well as generating “an extremely destabilizing charge and forces us to resort to compensatory measures amid the general increase of threats posed by NATO.”

Dozens of US nuclear bombs are reportedly stored in Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Türkiye. Some non-host nations, such as Poland, have received training in using the weapons, which Moscow considers a form of nuclear proliferation.

Russian nuclear forces conduct major test
Read more
Russian nuclear forces conduct major test

Lavrov accused Western nations of waging “an open, hybrid [war], but however you describe it, it’s a real war.” He further described Ukraine as the primary tool in the hands of Washington and its allies.

“Western aggression against Russia is only part of a crusade… against any member of the international community who would demonstrate independence and defend national interests,” Lavrov added.

However, the balance of power is shifting against the West, offering hope for more equal and effective security architecture in Eurasia, Lavrov claimed. He added that Moscow is seeking a return to the idea of an indivisible security space “from Lisbon to Vladivostok,” and is willing to discuss this with all nations across the region.

“But this time it must be an honest talk aimed at achieving practical outcomes, rather than sloganeering masquerading a desire to pursue egoistic policies,” Lavrov insisted.

All states should pledge not to allow their territories to be used to “create threats to anyone,” while any opportunity “for a diktat of force by players outside of the region and the continent” should be eliminated, Lavrov stated.

READ MORE: EU expansion a ‘geopolitical imperative’ – member state’s president

The Russian diplomat hailed his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, who is also attending the two-day event in the Belarusian capital, as representing a country that knows the value of national sovereignty.

Most other nations to the west of Russia have submitted to Washington’s rule, and Moscow currently sees no point in discussing the vision of continent-wide security with them, Lavrov stated. That will change “if they find the strength to become independent [and] acquire ‘strategic autonomy,’” as described by French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders, the Russian foreign minister added.

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana
Ayodhya’s reincarnation: Massive temple construction brings cultural and economic boom to this rural town from the Ramayana FEATURE
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel
‘Auschwitz’ in Latin America: Here’s how one of the closest US allies turned on Israel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Destroying Gaza
0:00
24:42
The cost of militaries
0:00
24:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies