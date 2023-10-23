icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
23 Oct, 2023 07:33
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian artillery destroys Ukrainian positions (RT VIDEO)

Footage demonstrates drone-targeted shelling of trenches shrouded in foliage

A video shared with RT shows the drone-enabled trench warfare which has become the signature feature of the Ukraine conflict. Surprise Russian artillery strikes at Ukrainian positions came as UAV operators fed intelligence to the attacking force.

The short clip was published on Monday by RT correspondent Igor Zhdanov. The footage was filmed from the air and shows Ukrainian trenches and shelters in a forest terrain getting repeatedly pummeled by 152mm shells.

The troops try to change location, carrying their wounded with them, but the strikes follow them. At one point, a man, who appears to be in his underwear, flees a fortified position after it is hit.

The availability of inexpensive drones to both sides of the Ukraine conflict has had a significant impact on what kind of action they can conduct, according to military experts. The real time surveillance they offer makes achieving tactical surprises extremely difficult. Kamikaze drones add to the threat posed to any gathering of heavy weaponry near the front line. Consequently, the hostilities often involve artillery-intensive positional warfare not unlike what was typical for World War I.

The video appears to be one of a series produced by Amur, a Chechen commando unit currently deployed in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The fighters publish examples of drone warfare in Serebryanka forest; the Seversky Donets River passes through these woodlands, which are located about 20 km west of the city of Severodonetsk.

According to the Chechens, their primary opponents are members of the Azov Brigade, the Ukrainian national guard unit that started off as a volunteer Ukrainian nationalist force with strong ties to far-right groups around the world. Azov’s leadership has since dropped some of the Nazi symbols originally used by the unit.

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India
From Dostoevsky to Gorky: This little book haven keeps the Russian spirit alive in India FEATURE
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war
'The Gravity of Fear': Indian caregivers in Israel talk to RT about war FEATUREExclusive
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy
Fueling Africa: How cooking gas can reshape the post-colonial economy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza-Israel conflict
0:00
28:6
Arab and Muslim nations will fight Israel if attack on Gaza continues – Saudi ex-senior advisor
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies