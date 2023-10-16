Kiev’s forces have lost over 1,500 assorted combat vehicles and “hundreds” of tanks, according to the defense minister

The Ukrainian military is continuing its attempts to attack Russian positions along the frontline, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu revealed on Monday during a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin and other top officials.

The continuous push by Kiev has been countered by Russia’s “active defense” and counterattacks, with the Ukrainian military failing to make any significant gains anywhere, Shoigu noted. Over the course of its counteroffensive initiated in early June, Ukraine has incurred significant losses, including the loss of “hundreds” of tanks, over 1,500 armored combat vehicles, and substantial personnel casualties, although Shoigu did not provide precise figures.

“The situation looks stable, solid. The troops are acting very professionally, exhibit heroism at many locations, displaying confidence not to only hold their positions, but to continue the realization of the plans we had outlined,” the minister concluded.

According to estimates cited by President Putin last week, Kiev’s forces have lost “over 90,000 people” so far during the counteroffensive. In recent days, certain Ukrainian officials have admitted the counteroffensive has apparently lagged behind schedule and might have gotten “stalled.” Putin, however, said on Sunday the Ukrainian push “has failed completely.”