icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Violent Israel-Palestine escalation: Live updates
15 Oct, 2023 14:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin names common goal of BRICS countries

All members of the group support the idea of a multipolar world, the Russian president says
Putin names common goal of BRICS countries
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping watches Vladimir Putin’s video-address during the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. ©  AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

More countries are becoming members of the BRICS group because they don’t want to be dominated by any world power, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has said.

“Everyone, who joined BRICS, supports this idea, the concept of forming a multipolar world,” Putin said in an interview with the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) network, extracts of which were released on Sunday.

The switch to multipolarity is occurring naturally as the potential of many countries, including China, continues to grow, he explained.

Putin explains his relationship with Xi
Read more
Putin explains his relationship with Xi

“No one wants to play second fiddle to some sovereign. Everyone wants equal relations,” the Russian leader said.

Nations “see that if they join BRICS – within the framework of expanding and strengthening this format, this kind of relationship between countries – we can achieve this goal faster through unified efforts,” Putin explained.

BRICS currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. But a decision was made during the August summit in Johannesburg that six more nations – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – would officially join the group from January 2024.

Putin spoke with CCTV ahead of his visit to China to attend the Belt and Road Forum on October 17 and 18.

The Belt and Road Initiative was first announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 with the aim of expanding infrastructure development and investment in Central Asia.  Since then, more than 150 countries and organizations have joined the Beijing-led project.

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs
Prisoners in Palestinian homeland: Indian Muslims recall Gandhi, Nehru, and Vajpayee’s support for the plight of stateless Arabs FEATURE
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US
Decades before Snowden, this American patriot waged war against illegal surveillance in the US FEATURE
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington
China spreads its wings: As the US tries a new gambit, Beijing has found a way to outplay Washington FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Brutality of books? Geoffrey Roberts, Author of 'Stalin’s Library: A Dictator and His Books'
0:00
29:28
Israel & US are in a conspiracy to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza – Mustafa Barghouti
0:00
29:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies