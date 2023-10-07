icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hamas launches major attack on Israel
7 Oct, 2023 08:21
HomeRussia & FSU

17 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian fighters (VIDEO)

They made the decision after commanders ordered them to hold their positions without ammunition, RIA Novosti reports
Source: telegram/rt_russian

Footage obtained by RT shows the moment when 17 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian forces in Donetsk. They decided to lay down their arms after they were ordered to hold their positions without any ammunition, RIA Novosti has reported.

The video, part of which was apparently filmed by a drone, shows the Ukrainian troops walking in single file toward Russian military personnel with their hands up. After being searched, they discarded their bulletproof vests and boarded a truck. The footage also shows several injured Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground.

Source: telegram/rt_russian

According to RIA Novosti, citing Russian security sources, the surrender took place in the vicinity of Donetsk. The media outlet claimed that the Ukrainians had run out of ammunition and had sustained several injuries. Despite this fact, they were reportedly ordered to remain in place, with their commanders refusing to evacuate them.

Ukrainian troops surrendering en masse – TASS READ MORE: Ukrainian troops surrendering en masse – TASS

The media outlet reported that another group of Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Donetsk late last month, handing over an ammunition crate to Russian troops.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “since June 4 alone, Ukrainian units have already lost over 90,000 people,” noting that this figure included both deaths and incapacitations.

Kiev has also lost 557 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles over the same period, Putin added.

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive at the start of the summer with a series of largely unsuccessful advances along the frontline between Kherson and Donetsk. Kiev’s forces have since managed to make some modest gains but no major breakthrough is in sight.

Several senior Western officials have publicly acknowledged that the counteroffensive has not proceeded as they had hoped, with media reports claiming that the operation has been viewed as a failure in the US and Europe.

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year
A deadly bite: Why free medicine doesn't help against an epidemic claiming 3,000 lives in just one country every year FEATURE
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
FTX trial
0:00
27:50
Russian sex change ban
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies