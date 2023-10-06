icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine’s losses, sanctions, and Russia’s nuclear arsenal: Key takeaways from Putin’s Valdai speech
6 Oct, 2023 00:43
HomeRussia & FSU

The Russian leader has spoken about a variety of topic during the Valdai Club session in Sochi
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Discussion Club, Sochi, Russia, October 5, 2023. ©  Grigory Sysoyev / Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, where he delivered a keynote speech and took questions from the audience. 

During the event that lasted for nearly four hours, Putin shared his thoughts about a wide array of issues, including the Ukraine conflict, the recent flare-up in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the role of the West in the origin of current tensions.

Putin also outlined his vision for a more fair and equitable model of international relations, and provided an update on Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

