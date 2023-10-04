icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Oct, 2023 02:34
HomeRussia & FSU

NATO member calls for ‘security umbrella’ to cover Ukraine

Lithuania’s foreign minister has aid that Kiev must not fall into “the gray zone” of world politics
NATO member calls for ‘security umbrella’ to cover Ukraine
German and Lithuanian soldiers during an exercise in Pabrade, Lithuania on June 26, 2023. ©  Petras Malukas / AFP

Ukraine must be covered by NATO’s security guarantees, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday. He urged the West to take a firmer stance on helping Kiev achieve victory over Russia.

“Ukraine must become a NATO member. NATO’s transatlantic security umbrella must also protect those countries that were left in the gray zone of geopolitics,” Landsbergis said at a security conference in Warsaw, according to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry. 

The minister went on to say that Kiev’s backers in its conflict with Russia “must do everything to keep Ukraine within its 1991 borders on this side.” He lauded Germany for agreeing to permanently station 4,000 troops in Lithuania. “Efforts to strengthen the eastern flank depend on our will to defend ourselves,” he said.  

“When we are saying that we will help Ukraine for as long as necessary, why can’t we clearly state that we are seeking the victory of Ukraine? The victory of Ukraine must be a strategic goal for us all,” Landsbergis argued. 

Western ‘idiots’ want World War III – ex-Russian president
Read more
Western ‘idiots’ want World War III – ex-Russian president

According to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, an armed attack on one member is automatically considered an attack against all other members. 

Although NATO countries repeatedly pledged to continue providing heavy weapons and other military aid to Kiev, they fell short of granting Ukraine a clear roadmap to full membership in the US-led bloc. Ukraine formally applied to join NATO more than a year ago, but still has not received a concrete timetable for accession. 

In July, President Vladimir Zelensky slammed the decision not to provide a path to membership as “unprecedented and absurd. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, however, said at the time that Kiev cannot join the alliance “in the midst of a war” with Moscow.

Russia, for its part, insisted that NATO’s continuing expansion eastward and the bloc’s military cooperation with Kiev were among the root causes of the current conflict. Moscow also warned that military aid to Ukraine was making NATO members de facto direct participants in the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
Silence on violence? Jan Oberg, director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies