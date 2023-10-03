icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Oct, 2023 13:44
HomeRussia & FSU

50,000 signed up for Russian military in September – Shoigu

There are no plans for an additional mobilization in the country, the defense minister has said
50,000 signed up for Russian military in September – Shoigu
A Russian military recruit shoots a machine gun during combat tactic and shooting practice exercises. ©  Sputnik / Alexey Maishev

The Russian military has enough troops to carry out its operation in Ukraine, thanks to a large number of volunteers, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said.

“The General Staff has no plans for additional mobilization,” the Russian minister assured military commanders during a conference on Tuesday.

One of the reasons for that is “the firm patriotic stance of our citizens, who are actively joining the ranks of defenders of the fatherland,” he stressed.

“In September alone, more than 50,000 citizens signed contracts” for military service, Shoigu said.

According to the minister, the overall number of those who joined the Russian Armed Forces or other voluntary units on their own accord since the start of the year has exceeded 335,000 people.

US pushing Ukraine towards ‘self-destruction’ – Moscow
Read more
US pushing Ukraine towards ‘self-destruction’ – Moscow

He added that the regular autumn draft, which kicked off in the country on Sunday, has been progressing steadily. The plan is to call up 130,000 people for compulsory military service, Shoigu said, stressing that none of those recruits will be deployed in the area of the military operation in Ukraine.

Moscow called up some 300,000 reservists between September 21 and October 31, 2022. Since then, the country’s top officials and commanders have repeatedly denied speculation in the Western and Ukrainian media that another mobilization is being planned.

Speaking about the situation on the ground, Shoigu said that “through their active actions, our troops significantly weakened the enemy’s combat potential and inflicted serious damage” to Kiev’s forces.

Ukraine has been conducting a counteroffensive along the front line since early June, but so far can only report the capture of a handful of small villages some distance from the main Russian defense barriers. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Kiev had already lost more than 71,000 troops and over 540 tanks since the beginning of the push, while failing to achieve any significant gains on the battlefield.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
Silence on violence? Jan Oberg, director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research
0:00
29:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies