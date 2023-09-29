icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Sep, 2023 23:19
Ukrainian ‘terrorists’ attack another power substation in Russia – governor

A local blackout in Bryansk Region comes a day after a similar incident in Kursk
©  Telegram / shot_shot

An electrical substation in Russia’s Bryansk Region came under attack on Saturday morning, causing a blackout in a village some 20 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border, according to local governor Aleksandr Bogomaz.

“As a result of the attack of Ukrainian terrorists in the village of Pogar, the power supply was disrupted,” Bogomaz wrote on Telegram at 1:00am local time, adding that there were no casualties and that emergency services were already working at the scene.

The official shared no further details about the incident or whether it was caused by a drone, as was reported by several Russian Telegram news channels which published footage purportedly showing the power facility on fire.

On Friday, the Russian military intercepted ten drones over the neighboring Kursk Region, but according to the regional governor one of the UAVs managed to hit an electrical substation, causing a local blackout. The Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the alleged new terrorist attack against civilian infrastructure.

The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod, as well as Crimea and Moscow, have been frequently targeted by drones since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials have also accused Kiev of plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants.

