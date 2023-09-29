Russia wants ‘strong’ Latin America – Putin

Countries in the region will play an important role in the emerging multipolar world, the president believes

Moscow wants Latin America to be “strong, independent and successful,” and wishes to maintain and develop ties with every country in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

He made the remarks on Friday, when he spoke during the opening ceremony of the first-ever International Parliamentary Conference ‘Russia – Latin America’ in Moscow. Russia has long shared a similar view on international affairs with many countries of the region, Putin stated.

“Latin Americans have always strived for independence, and the history of your continent is full of the most striking examples of this,” he said.

The nations of the region have already become important players in the emerging multipolar world, and are influencing the formation of a new “system of international relations based on equality, justice, respect for international law and each other’s legitimate interests,” Putin added.

“In this new, polycentric architecture, the states of Latin America, with their enormous economic potential and human resources, and their desire to pursue a sovereign, independent foreign policy, will play one of the leading roles in the world. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

Russia is seeking to maintain and develop ties with all Latin American countries and remains committed to the region staying “strong, independent and successful” in all of its “unity and diversity,” the Russian president added.

The conference, organized by Russia’s lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, brings together more than 200 participants, including lawmakers from Latin American and Caribbean countries. It’s set to run until Monday and will feature multiple panel and roundtable discussions on a range of international issues, including the emergence of multiple worlds and maintaining international security for all.