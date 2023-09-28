icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MFF
Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic will no longer exist – local leader
28 Sep, 2023 08:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian interceptor destroys US-made Switchblade drone (VIDEO)

Footage released by the Defense Ministry showcases the capabilities of the Tor-M2 air defense system
©  Russian Ministry of Defense

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing a Tor-M2 short-range anti-aircraft system intercepting a US-made Switchblade kamikaze drone deployed by Ukrainian forces.

The ‘M2’ variant is the latest in the Tor family, which has the ability to engage targets on the move rather than after stationary deployment. This makes it efficient in protecting military columns.

The new footage showcases the highly automated weapon system’s features and includes an example of its successful use against a US-made AeroVironment Switchblade.

The loitering munition is first shown on an onboard display, with its characteristic two pairs of wings clearly seen. Then the Tor-M2 launcher is shown firing a missile, with the crew monitoring its progress and the hit from inside.

It was not clear from the video and comments by crew members whether the destroyed kamikaze drone was the lighter Switchblade 300 model or the heavier Switchblade 600. ‘Kuzya’, a deputy commander of the Tor-M2 battery, explained the distinction between the two variants as he listed different targets that Russian air defense forces deal with in the fight against Ukraine.

The advanced interceptors used by the Russian system are efficient against all sorts of aerial threats, from surveillance quadcopters to artillery rockets, ‘Tourist’, a fellow leader from the same unit said.

“We have plenty of them. Enough for all drones… that the Ukrainian forces may have,” he said.

READ MORE: Russian drone strikes Ukrainian jet from long range (VIDEO)

The projectile normally used by the Tor-M2 system is rated to engage targets at a distance of up to 12km and an altitude of up to 10km. A single launcher carries 16 of them.

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural ‘isolation’: Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of wine
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies