New escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh: Live updates

Baku has launched a counter-terrorism operation in the disputed region, citing an alleged Armenian military buildup

Azerbaijan launched “counter-terrorism measures of a local nature” in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, accusing Armenia of amassing troops in the disputed region. Yerevan has denied fielding any troops in the area, which is de jure considered to be part of Azerbaijan.

Armenia accused its neighbor of starting “another large-scale aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh” and alleged Baku is seeking to subject the region, predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians, to “ethnic cleansing.”