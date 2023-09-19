New escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh: Live updates
Azerbaijan launched “counter-terrorism measures of a local nature” in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, accusing Armenia of amassing troops in the disputed region. Yerevan has denied fielding any troops in the area, which is de jure considered to be part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia accused its neighbor of starting “another large-scale aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh” and alleged Baku is seeking to subject the region, predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians, to “ethnic cleansing.”
19 September 202322:18 GMT
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, also calling for the end of hostilities.
“There is no military solution and that the parties must resume dialogue to resolve outstanding differences between Baku and ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Blinken said, according to the readout by the State Department.
- 22:01 GMT
Moscow has reiterated its call for a ceasefire. “The Russian side strongly urges the sides of the conflict to end the bloodshed, immediately stop the fighting and return to the path of the political and diplomatic resolution [of the conflict],” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.
- 21:50 GMT
Armenia has lodged a complaint to the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights, accusing Baku of “large-scale aggression” against the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian media reported, citing officials.
- 20:40 GMT
At least 34 people, including 16 police officers, have been injured during the clashes in central Yerevan, according to the Armenian Health Ministry.
- 20:24 GMT
Protesters tried to erect tents in Yerevan’s government quarter in an apparent attempt to turn the ongoing rally against Pashinyan into a permanent protest. The move prompted new scuffles between law enforcement and protesters, which resulted in the dismantling of the tents, footage from the scene shows.
- 20:03 GMT
The Russian Embassy in Yerevan has been “blockaded” by protesters blaming the Nagorno-Karabakh situation on Moscow, the mission said. The work of the embassy is disrupted. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has been notified of the situation and has been urged by Russian diplomats to take measures to resolve it as soon as possible.
- 18:24 GMT
The Armenian national security service has warned of mass protests set to be staged across the country. Earlier in the day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan alleged the country was facing a potential “coup,” as hundreds of protesters gathered in central Yerevan demanding his resignation, as well as urging the government to provide military aid to Nagorno-Karabakh.
- 18:10 GMT
Azerbaijani forces have broken through the lines of forces stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh in multiple places, Hikmet Hajiyev, a foreign policy adviser to President Ilham Aliyev, told Reuters. The official said Baku was ready to talk to leaders of the region only once they surrender and disarm.
“The intention of Azerbaijan is to close a chapter of animosity and confrontation. Enough is enough. We cannot tolerate any longer having such armed forces on our territory and also a structure which, on a daily basis, challenges the security and sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev stated.
- 17:56 GMT
Dutch flagship airline KLM has canceled five flights over Azerbaijan amid the ongoing escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh. All of the affected flights were heading from The Netherlands to Asian destinations. One of the planes, bound for Tokyo, returned to Amsterdam mid-flight. Late on Tuesday, the company said it was accessing the situation and promised to provide an update to customers shortly.
- 17:31 GMT
The leader of the Mother Armenia opposition alliance, Andranik Tevanyan, has called for the deposing of Nikol Pashinyan, arguing that the PM should be impeached. The politician squarely blamed the ongoing crisis on Pashinyan, stating that it was triggered by the PM’s decision to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.