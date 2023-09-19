Putin to visit China next month – Moscow

The president will travel to Beijing to meet with Xi Jinping

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, revealed on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next month.

This high-level encounter will take during the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation set for October. China had previously confirmed the attendance of approximately 90 countries for this event, including foreign leaders, such as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

During a meeting in Moscow with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, on Tuesday, Patrushev emphasized that the relationship between Russia and China is built on the principles of respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and mutual support on the global stage. He emphasized that these ties are “self-rewarding and not subject to external conditions.”

Patrushev also affirmed Moscow's commitment to supporting Beijing on issues such as Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. He highlighted that Western powers are exploiting these topics to undermine China's reputation.

“In the context of the campaign launched by the collective West to contain both Russia and China, the further deepening of Russian-Chinese coordination and interaction in the international arena is of particular importance,” Patrushev said.

Wang, for his part, emphasized that Beijing remains committed to supporting Moscow in their bilateral partnership and within various international forums. He underlined that China and Russia are at a pivotal juncture in their national rejuvenation and state development.

Political and economic collaboration between Russia and China has experienced substantial growth in recent years, particularly against the backdrop of increasing tensions between Moscow and Western nations, primarily over the Ukraine conflict. Beijing has refused to uphold Western sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, in light of strained relations with the West, Moscow has begun to pivot its focus toward the East.