icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Sep, 2023 07:43
HomeRussia & FSU

New charges against ex-Zelensky sponsor announced

Igor Kolomoysky has been accused of defrauding PrivatBank before its nationalization
New charges against ex-Zelensky sponsor announced
FILE PHOTO: Igor Kolomoysky at a court hearing in Kiev ©  Maxym Marusenko / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ukraine’s state security service, the SBU, has announced new charges against businessman Igor Kolomoysky, who was arrested earlier this month.

The 60-year-old is accused of payment-documents fraud, abuse of power to illegally appropriate assets, and money laundering, the agency reported on Thursday. The alleged crimes took place between 2013 and 2014, resulting in Kolomoysky snatching some $700 million, it claims.

The SBU says the actions were used to bleed Kolomoysky’s PrivatBank, the leading financial institution in Ukraine. It was nationalized in 2016 amid Kiev’s attempts to reform the financial sector under the guidance of the International Monetary Fund.

The security agency claims that Kolomoysky used his position as a shareholder to create falsified records of cash deposits in the bank. The virtual assets were later used by him to pay his commercial expenses, causing a loss to PrivatBank.

READ MORE: Ex-Zelensky sponsor charged with $250-million fraud

Kolomoysky is currently being held in pre-trial detention after the Ukrainian authorities charged him with a range of financial crimes.

The businessman is believed to have played a key role in Vladimir Zelensky’s rise to power. The incumbent president’s comedy show was broadcast by a Kolomoysky-controlled media holding. The billionaire has admitted that he wanted Zelensky to win the 2019 election, but has denied having close ties to him.

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Stoltenberg’s confession
0:00
27:12
The cost of chatbots
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies