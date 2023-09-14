icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2023 10:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Global South won’t back Kiev as West demands – WSJ

A push-back against Western influence is reportedly prompting countries to reject the pro-Ukraine agenda
Global South won’t back Kiev as West demands – WSJ
FILE PHOTO: Delegates listen to a pre-recorded speech by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during a UN General Assembly session ©  Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Western officials have overestimated the willingness of neutral nations to join anti-Russia policies in support of Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“It’s clear that the West overall has been surprised by the pretty widespread reluctance by many of the countries in the so-called Global South… to come on board,” Jan Techau of the consulting firm Eurasia Group told the newspaper, as quoted on Thursday.

He cited “animosity toward the US and Europe” in some parts of the world and the desire of rising powers, such as Brazil and South Africa, to “assert their independence”, the article said.

The WSJ detailed purported successes and failures of Western diplomacy to rally the support of neutral nations for what it called “a fair peace settlement for Ukraine” ahead of next week’s gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has been internationally promoting his “peace formula” with Western backing. It includes Ukraine regaining control over all former territories, war reparations from Russia, and a tribunal for the Russian leadership. Moscow has dismissed the Zelensky plan as being detached from reality.

G20 summit takeaways: Win for India, developing world, and multilateralism
Read more
G20 summit takeaways: Win for India, developing world, and multilateralism

The newspaper noted that many “emerging countries” have resisted demands for reparations and a tribunal, while “the international willingness to call out Russia publicly has diminished.” In particular, the final statement of the G20 leaders after the summit in India last week did not condemn Russia or even call the conflict a war “against Ukraine.”

The newspaper asserted that the G20 meeting was a “success for the West too,” because Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the event in person.

“Factually, Russia is much more isolated than before,” a senior European official told The WSJ.

At the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting, non-Western participants are likely “to shift the global focus onto their priorities: global inequality and debt relief,” the report predicted.

Moscow has described the Ukraine crisis as part of a Western proxy war against Russia. It has also accused the US of mismanaging the global economy for selfish goals, while trying to preserve its dominance and resisting the emergence of a multipolar world.

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Stoltenberg’s confession
0:00
27:12
The cost of chatbots
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies