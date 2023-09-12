icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Sep, 2023 18:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian jet crashes during training – MoD

A SU-24 fighter jet has reportedly fallen into a deserted area in Volgograd Region, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Russian jet crashes during training – MoD
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik/Nina Padalko

A Russian SU-24 fighter jet has crashed during a scheduled training flight in a deserted area in Volgograd Region, the country’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The aircraft was reportedly not carrying any ammunition during the flight and no information regarding casualties has been relayed yet. However, Mi-8 helicopters and rescue services have reportedly been dispatched to the scene of the crash.

Regional officials in Volgograd have told the media that there have been no casualties or structural damage on the ground as a result of the crash.

Earlier on Tuesday, another plane carrying passengers from Sochi to Omsk crash-landed in a wheat field in Russia’s Novosibirsk Region. The Urals Airlines Airbus A320 made the emergency landing with over 160 people on board, including 23 children and six crew members.

READ MORE: Passengers of Russian flight describe ‘miraculous’ landing

The pilot of the distressed flight managed to safely touch down in the field in what one passenger described as a landing “softer than on asphalt.” 

The cause of the emergency has yet to be established, but preliminary reports suggest that the issue may have been due to malfunctioning hydraulics.

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No coping with coups? Efem Ubi, Associate Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs
0:00
28:49
Growing infertility
0:00
26:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies