icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict, multipolarity and climate issues: Live updates from G20 summit in India
10 Sep, 2023 10:01
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow gets new futuristic Metro station (PHOTOS)

The newly-opened Pykhtino stop pays homage to the rich history of Russian aviation
Moscow gets new futuristic Metro station (PHOTOS)
©  Sergey Sobyanin / Telegram

Moscow officials have opened a new Metro station in the southeastern part of the capital, with a sleek, modernist design celebrating Russia’s achievements in the aircraft construction industry over the decades.

On Wednesday, as part of the new stage of the expansion of the Moscow Metro – known for its versatile, vibrant, and grandiose architectural styles ranging from Soviet-era socialist realism to Art Deco – Mayor Sergey Sobyanin opened two new stations – Pykhtino and Aeroport Vnukovo.

The elegant design of the Pykhtino station highlights the rich history of Russian aviation and is located near several streets named after famous aviators. One of the walls of the station is adorned with aircraft ranging in chronological order from the hulking Tupolev ANT-3 biplane, which made its maiden flight in 1925, to the supersonic Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber.

RT
©  Press service of Moscow Mayor

In keeping with the overall theme, the ceiling is decorated with turbine-shaped cylinders with LED lighting, with a model of the Soviet-era Tu-144 passenger plane hanging above the escalator. The floor is made of silver-gray and black granite. The rest of the station features aluminum, a material used extensively in airplane manufacturing.

Moscow gets new futuristic Metro station (PHOTOS)
©  Press service of Moscow Mayor

The neighboring Aeroport Vnukovo station, which is integrated with the airport of the same name, echoes the aviation theme, but with a greater focus on civil aircraft building. The walls are decorated with portraits of Russian aircraft designers.

RT
Aeroport Vnukovo Metro station. ©  Sergey Sobyanin / Telegram

According to the authorities, the two new stations will improve transportation services for around 350,000 people and allow them to save up to an hour of travel time each day. The new infrastructure will allow passengers to reach Vnukovo International Airport much faster and will also relieve congestion on several of the capital’s highways.

READ MORE: EU member needs Moscow to keep its metro running

A total of 14 stations are expected to be completed and open to the public in 2023, city officials say. In addition to Pykhtino and Aeroport Vnukovo, Sobyanin opened another three Metro stations in the northern part of the capital on Thursday.

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front?
The Rabotino ‘meat grinder’: Why are Russia and Ukraine fighting so fiercely over a tiny village on the southern front? FEATURE
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range
The traveling swarm: Hordes of tourists are destroying this legendary mountain range FEATURE
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sense in consensus? Sudheendra Kulkarni, adviser to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
0:00
28:39
Accused of Medicaid fraud
0:00
24:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies