Three drones intercepted above Russia – MOD
8 Sep, 2023 15:03
The UAVs were reportedly downed in Bryansk Region
©  Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it has foiled a “terrorist attack” by Ukrainian forces against targets in Bryansk Region.  

Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted three Ukrainian plane-type drones, two of which were destroyed in the air, according to a report issued on the ministry’s Telegram channels on Friday.

Earlier in the day, another Ukrainian UAV was also reportedly shot down by the Russian military over Belgorod Region.  

An attempted attack was also reported on Thursday, when the ministry said that Russian air defense systems had intercepted two Ukrainian UAVs over Bryansk. Оne of the drones was reportedly destroyed in the air, while the other crashed into the administrative building of a local industrial enterprise, causing a fire. According to Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz, no one was injured in the incident.

Bryansk Region borders Ukraine and has repeatedly been targeted by Kiev’s forces, who have used drones and artillery to attack civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in cities and villages. 

Ukraine has significantly stepped up UAV and missile strikes on Russian territory in recent months, amid a ground counteroffensive that has failed to provide Kiev with any notable territorial gains.

