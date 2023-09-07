icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Sep, 2023 11:15
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev’s new defense chief investigated for power-abuse – media

Ukraine’s anti-corruption court reportedly ordered launch of a criminal case against Rustem Umerov and his now-former deputies
Kiev’s new defense chief investigated for power-abuse – media
FILE PHOTO: Rustem Umerov in 2022 ©  Dogukan Keskinkilic / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine’s newly-appointed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is under investigation by the nation’s anti-corruption bureau for alleged crimes in his previous office, according to local media.

In late August, the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) reportedly ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to look into complaints against Umerov and two of his now-former deputies in the State Property Fund (FGIU), the agency that he led before taking over the military portfolio earlier this week.

The news was broken on Wednesday by outlet Comments.ua, which claimed to be in possession of a copy of the court ruling. FGIU leadership figures were accused of abusing their power in dealing with Tsentrenergo, Ukraine’s only state-owned electricity-generating company.

The complaint claimed that three officials had covered up Tsentrenergo’s sale of electricity below market price and obstructed a proposed investigation into embezzlement, the Comments.ua report said.

VAKS, which has jurisdiction over corruption cases in Ukraine when alleged damage surpasses a certain threshold, told the anti-corruption bureau that the complaint warrants an investigation, according to quotes from the ruling.

Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Read more
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?

A related story was reported on Monday by news outlet Ukrainski Novini. It said the national police was investigating FGIU over its decision last month to sack independent members of the Tsentrenergo supervisory board.

A court in Kiev has ruled that the state fund acted unlawfully when it dismissed the two observers. The controversy with the board was reportedly mentioned in the complaint, which VAKS cited in its decision to investigate Umerov and his subordinates.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, according to a summary of the development offered by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, has “fired one defense minister over corruption but would not launch an investigation and instead appointed another minister, who is being investigated for corruption.”

The Ukrainian parliament appointed Umerov at Zelensky’s request on Wednesday in a landslide vote. The president announced the replacement of Aleksey Reznikov, the previous minister, last Sunday, stating that the department required “new approaches.”

Top stories

RT Features

Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps?
Decolonization of a name: What does ‘Bharat’ mean and will ‘India’ disappear from the world’s maps? FEATURE
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him?
Zelensky wields his axe: Why has Ukraine’s high-profile defense minister been fired and who’s the new man replacing him? FEATURE
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit
India’s capital undergoes major makeover ahead of G20 summit FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of weight loss
0:00
26:31
Covid loneliness
0:00
27:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies