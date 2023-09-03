icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky to oust defense minister
3 Sep, 2023 18:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin issues warning on genetics technology

Those who take leading positions in this field will obtain a “terrible weapon,” the Russian president has said
Putin issues warning on genetics technology
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a new school in Tver Region on September 1, 2023. ©  Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev

Russia understands the “importance and dangers” of genetics technology and seeks to maintain an ethical approach to this field of research as it may ultimately yield a “weapon of terrible destructive power,” President Vladimir Putin has said.

The Russian leader made the remarks as he spoke to schoolchildren during an open lesson on September 1, marking the start of the academic year. A short video of Putin’s speech was posted on social media on Sunday by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Russia is ‘absolutely invincible’ – Putin READ MORE: Russia is ‘absolutely invincible’ – Putin

“[Genetics] is important and dangerous, according to experts. It is said that those who take the leading positions in the field of genetics will have a weapon of terrible destructive power in their hands,” Putin stated.

Russia, however, remains committed to maintaining an ethical approach to genetics research, Putin continued. The country will make sure that the “positive foundations” behind genetics will not turn into a “threat to the whole of humanity,” he added. 

The president held an open lesson, dubbed ‘A Conversation About What’s Important’, on Friday, the first day of the new school year. The annual televised event was attended by about 30 schoolchildren who had outstanding achievements, such as winning international competitions in various fields.

