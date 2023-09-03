Putin issues warning on genetics technology

Those who take leading positions in this field will obtain a “terrible weapon,” the Russian president has said

Russia understands the “importance and dangers” of genetics technology and seeks to maintain an ethical approach to this field of research as it may ultimately yield a “weapon of terrible destructive power,” President Vladimir Putin has said.

The Russian leader made the remarks as he spoke to schoolchildren during an open lesson on September 1, marking the start of the academic year. A short video of Putin’s speech was posted on social media on Sunday by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“[Genetics] is important and dangerous, according to experts. It is said that those who take the leading positions in the field of genetics will have a weapon of terrible destructive power in their hands,” Putin stated.

Russia, however, remains committed to maintaining an ethical approach to genetics research, Putin continued. The country will make sure that the “positive foundations” behind genetics will not turn into a “threat to the whole of humanity,” he added.

The president held an open lesson, dubbed ‘A Conversation About What’s Important’, on Friday, the first day of the new school year. The annual televised event was attended by about 30 schoolchildren who had outstanding achievements, such as winning international competitions in various fields.