Ukrainian commandos killed and captured in Russia – FSB

The heavily armored squad was attempting to attack key sites in Bryansk Region, the agency said

Russian security forces have intercepted a Ukrainian commando team, seeking to conduct sabotage operations in Russia’s Bryansk Region. Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed in a firefight, and five were captured, including three who were injured, the report said.

The press service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said the counter-sabotage operation took place on Wednesday, with the FSB working alongside the National Guard and Interior Ministry.

The Ukrainians were identified as members of Ukraine’s military intelligence and special operations command.

The FSB statement described them as “carrying an impressive arsenal,” including US-made automatic firearms equipped with silencers, powerful explosive devices, night vision gear and a large quantity of NATO-standard hand grenades and ammunition. A video released by the FSB showed the hardware laid out on the ground.

Law enforcement said the group was tasked with carrying out “a series of high-profile terrorist acts targeting objects of military and energy infrastructure.”