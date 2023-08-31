icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2023 07:59
Ukrainian commandos killed and captured in Russia – FSB

The heavily armored squad was attempting to attack key sites in Bryansk Region, the agency said
©  Federal Security Service of Russia

Russian security forces have intercepted a Ukrainian commando team, seeking to conduct sabotage operations in Russia’s Bryansk Region. Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed in a firefight, and five were captured, including three who were injured, the report said.

The press service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said the counter-sabotage operation took place on Wednesday, with the FSB working alongside the National Guard and Interior Ministry.

The Ukrainians were identified as members of Ukraine’s military intelligence and special operations command.

The FSB statement described them as “carrying an impressive arsenal,” including US-made automatic firearms equipped with silencers, powerful explosive devices, night vision gear and a large quantity of NATO-standard hand grenades and ammunition. A video released by the FSB showed the hardware laid out on the ground.

©  Federal Security Service of Russia

Law enforcement said the group was tasked with carrying out “a series of high-profile terrorist acts targeting objects of military and energy infrastructure.”

