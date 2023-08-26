Summer Diplomatic Games kick off in Russia

The annual sporting event will determine the strongest athletes among diplomatic workers

The 24th Summer Diplomatic Game began on Saturday at the Zavidovo recreation grounds in Russia’s Tver Region. The annual sporting event is hosted by the Main Directorate for Servicing the Diplomatic Corps, an entity under the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Participating in the Games will be Russian and foreign diplomats working in the country, including envoys, as well as the staff of international organizations. While the event will determine the strongest athletes among the diplomatic workers, its ultimate goal is to bring together people from various countries in a politics-free environment.

“This year, teams of diplomatic missions will compete under national flags in competitions in eight sports: tennis, billiards, fishing, cross, skeet shooting, mini-football, volleyball and basketball,” the event’s organizers said in a statement.

Apart from that, the Games will feature a kite festival, as well as various arts events, including a giant painting that will be made jointly by the participants. The event will also feature a gastronomical part during which participants and guests will be treated to fish and seafood dishes that are traditional in various regions of Russia.

The Diplomatic Games were first held by Russia’s Foreign Ministry back in 1997, starting as a modest skiing competition among diplomats. The sporting event eventually grew bigger, and now summer and winter competitions are held every year.