icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Aug, 2023 07:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia are ‘morale booster’ – NYT

The raid campaign is meant to show that Kiev “can strike back” amid the stalling counteroffensive, the outlet says
Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia are ‘morale booster’ – NYT
A police officer stands guard near a damaged office building in the Moscow City, following a Ukrainian drone attack on August, 1. ©  Sputnik

Ukraine has ramped up its drone attacks on targets inside Russia in an effort to encourage its population and military amid lackluster progress on the battlefield, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing US officials.

While Kiev has stopped short of claiming responsibility for the recurring drone raids on Moscow and neighboring regions, Ukrainian officials, including President Vladimir Zelensky, have described the attacks as a signal to people in Russia that they cannot avoid being affected by the conflict.

However, according to US officials interviewed by the New York Times, the raids have “a more important audience.” One of their strategic goals, they say, is “to bolster the morale of Ukraine’s population and troops,” and show that Kiev “can strike back.”

The ‘inspiration campaign’ coincided with the much-hyped Ukrainian ‘counteroffensive’ that kicked off in the early days of June. Despite being reinforced with hundreds of Western-supplied tanks and other equipment, Ukrainian troops failed to make any substantial progress, with officials in Kiev blaming the formidable Russian defenses and delays in arms deliveries from the West. According to Moscow, Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 service members and nearly 5,000 pieces of military equipment since the start of the counteroffensive.

Drone destroyed en route to Moscow – mayor
Read more
Drone destroyed en route to Moscow – mayor

Unnamed officials in Kiev told the paper that they hope the drone strikes in Russia will force Moscow to reconsider its missile and drone attacks within Ukraine. Russia intensified its strikes on energy and military infrastructure in the neighboring country in response to the “terrorist attack” on the Crimean Bridge last year.

Tatiana Stanovaya, a scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, believes that the drone raids have backfired, explaining that they appear to have bolstered anti-Ukrainian sentiment and have led to increased public support for the Russian government.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has repeatedly attempted to attack the Russian capital, including the Moscow City business district. The latest raid in the area on Wednesday involved three UAVs, two of which were destroyed mid-air, while another veered off course due to signal jamming and crashed into a building under construction, resulting in no casualties, according to Moscow.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry also said that Ukraine had conducted a drone attack on the Crimean Peninsula involving 42 aircraft, all of which were either shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

Top stories

RT Features

Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen
Hunger is here: Farmers are on the verge of survival as climate change destroys crops, and scientists say it will only worsen FEATURE
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church
The Last Crusade: How the conflict between Russia and the West has fueled a major split in the Orthodox Christian Church FEATURE
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Game changer: BRICS welcomes six new members, more economic challenges coming for the West
0:00
29:1
USS Liberty survivor
0:00
23:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies