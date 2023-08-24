Ukrainian missile intercepted in western Russia – MOD

The projectile has been destroyed mid-air over the Kaluga Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense has said

A Ukrainian S-200 missile has been intercepted and destroyed mid-air in Kaluga Region, southwest of Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Friday.

According to the MOD, the air defenses have “thwarted an attempt by the Kiev authorities to conduct terrorist attacks on civilian sites on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

The Soviet-era S-200 missiles were originally designed to strike airborne targets. However, Russian officials have warned that Ukraine has repurposed some of them for use against targets on the ground.

According to reports on Telegram, loud explosions were heard in Obninsk, a city roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Moscow.

Two of Moscow’s three main airports – Domodedovo and Vnukovo – have been shut down, news agency TASS reported, citing aviation services.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW