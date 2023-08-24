icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian missile intercepted in western Russia – MOD
24 Aug, 2023 22:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian missile intercepted in western Russia – MOD

The projectile has been destroyed mid-air over the Kaluga Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense has said
Ukrainian missile intercepted in western Russia – MOD

A Ukrainian S-200 missile has been intercepted and destroyed mid-air in Kaluga Region, southwest of Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Friday.

According to the MOD, the air defenses have “thwarted an attempt by the Kiev authorities to conduct terrorist attacks on civilian sites on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

The Soviet-era S-200 missiles were originally designed to strike airborne targets. However, Russian officials have warned that Ukraine has repurposed some of them for use against targets on the ground. 

According to reports on Telegram, loud explosions were heard in Obninsk, a city roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Moscow.

Two of Moscow’s three main airports – Domodedovo and Vnukovo – have been shut down, news agency TASS reported, citing aviation services.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission
‘India is a superpower!’ How the most populous country on Earth reacted to the success of its historic Moon mission FEATURE
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cannabis
0:00
25:56
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies