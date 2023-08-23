Wagner chief among passengers on crashed plane – officials

Evgeny Prigozhin was listed on board the Embraer Legacy that crashed with no survivors, authorities have reported

A private jet traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed on Wednesday in Russia’s Tver Region. The Russian Emergencies Ministry said all 10 people on board had died. Rosaviation has since said that Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Private Military Company, was listed among the passengers.