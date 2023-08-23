icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2023 00:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Drone strikes Moscow’s financial hub – mayor

A UAV has crashed into a building in the Russian capital’s business district, Sergey Sobyanin said
Drone strikes Moscow’s financial hub – mayor
Moscow’s financial hub in July 2023. ©  Natalya Seliverstova / Sputnik

A drone has flown into Moscow City, the Russian capital’s financial and business hub, crashing into a building that is under construction, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in the early hours of Wednesday. He added that no one was hurt.

The Russian Defense Ministry later released a statement, saying that a total of three Ukrainian UAVs were on a mission to conduct “a terrorist attack” on Moscow. It said that two drones were destroyed mid-air, while the third one veered off course due to signal-jamming and crashed into a building in the city’s business district.

Moscow City, which contains some of Europe’s tallest skyscrapers, hosts the offices of several Russian ministries and agencies, as well as high-end apartment blocks. The district has been targeted by Ukrainian drones in the past.

Residents reported hearing loud blasts in Moscow City itself and in Khimki, the capital’s northwestern suburb. News agency TASS cited emergency services as saying that the damage to the building was minor.

A video posted to Telegram shows the drone hitting the multi-story building.

The wreckage of a different UAV was reportedly found in Khimki, where a residential block and a shop were damaged.

Ukrainian drones first reached Moscow City on August 1, when a UAV struck one of the office buildings of the ‘IQ Quarter’ complex. Kiev has stepped up aerial attacks deep inside Russian territory in recent weeks, as its forces have failed to break through Russian defenses on the ground during Ukraine’s much-anticipated offensive.

Top stories

RT Features

Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how
Superhumans with ‘Yeti blood’: These people are able to withstand extreme conditions, and science might finally know how FEATURE
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur
From ‘Genghis Khan with rockets’ to a ‘gas station with nukes’: How the EU’s top diplomat updated a lazy Russophobic slur FEATURE
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The international politicization of sports
0:00
27:39
The long-aniticipated BRICS Summit
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies