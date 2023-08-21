icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian military intercepts another drone near Moscow
21 Aug, 2023 04:40
Russian military intercepts another drone near Moscow

A hostile UAV was downed in the Moscow Region, according to the Defense Ministry
Russian military intercepts another drone near Moscow
FILE PHOTO ©  Sputnik / Anton Vergun

Russian air defenses have detected and downed an incoming unmanned aircraft headed for Moscow, preventing yet another attempted “Ukrainian terrorist attack” on the Russian capital, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday morning.

“On August 21, around 6:50am Moscow time an attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime involving one plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted,” the military said in a brief statement.

The drone was suppressed using “electronic warfare” means and crashed southwest of the capital in the Odintsovo district of Moscow Region. Military officials noted that the incident did not cause any casualties or material damage.

Moscow's airports briefly suspended flights at the time of the incident.

Russian military thwarts drone attack on Moscow READ MORE: Russian military thwarts drone attack on Moscow

In recent weeks, Ukraine has ramped up its attempts to target Moscow with drone strikes, which have been mostly unsuccessful. 

On Sunday, the military intercepted another Ukrainian drone over the Stupino district of Moscow Region, which also crashed in a deserted area, causing no damage or injuries.

On Friday morning, Ukraine targeted the Russian capital’s business district, with one drone intercepted and downed near the high-rises of Moscow City.

