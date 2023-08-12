Missiles intercepted near Crimean Bridge – local authorities

The head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, said two projectiles had been downed and the key transport infrastructure remains intact

Russian air defenses have shot down two incoming missiles in the vicinity of the Crimean Bridge, the region’s head, Sergey Aksenov, reported on his Telegram channel. Photos and videos began circulating on social media, depicting what appears to be several columns of white smoke billowing from the transport infrastructure.

In his post on Saturday, Aksenov wrote: “Air defenses have shot down two enemy rockets in the Kerch Strait area.” He added that the “Crimean Bridge has not been damaged,” calling on local residents to remain calm.

Meanwhile, Aksenov’s aide, Oleg Kryuchkov, revealed on his Telegram channel that a “smoke screen has been set off by the special services.” He also wrote that the Crimean Bridge would be reopened to vehicles “very soon.”

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine “attempted to conduct a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge using a guided air-defense S-200 missile converted into a strike version” around 1pm Moscow time on August 12.

It said Russian air defenses had “detected the Ukrainian rocket in a timely manner and intercepted it in mid-air.”

The statement added that the foiled missile attack had not caused any casualties or destruction.