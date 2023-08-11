Explosions reported in Kiev after air raid alert

The Ukrainian military says the capital has come under attack by Kinzhal hypersonic missiles

The Russian Air Force has launched a missile attack on Kiev, Ukrainian defense officials have said, amid reports of several powerful explosions in the capital. The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the alleged strikes.

On Friday morning at around 9:50am local time, the Ukrainian Air Force issued an air raid alert over the entire country, and a few minutes later, it stated that it had registered “launches of Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K in the direction of Kiev Region.”

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said there had been several explosions in the city, while the local authorities claimed that the air defenses were working. Later, Klitschko added that there had been no injuries or damage.

Following reports of missile attacks, the Ukrainian Air Force issued specific alerts for the western Chernovitskaya and Ivano-Frankovsk Regions, and Zhytomyr, Vinnitsa, and Khmelnitsky Regions in the central part of the country. The authorities in the latter area also reported several blasts, without giving further details.

Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missiles can travel more than 2,000km and have high maneuverability, allowing them to evade air defense systems.



Russia ramped up its missile attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure after accusing Kiev of orchestrating a deadly truck bombing on the Crimean Bridge last autumn. Ukraine repeated the attack on the strategic link using maritime drones last month, killing a Russian couple and injuring their daughter. Moscow retaliated with strikes on military and naval facilities in Odessa Region.