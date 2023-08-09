icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2023 13:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Political party offers alternative to Tinder

Russia’s Liberal Democrats have announced an in-person dating forum called ‘LDPR with Love’
Political party offers alternative to Tinder
FILE PHOTO. Couple taking a selfie on Red Square in Moscow. ©  Ilya Pitalev;  RIA Novosti

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) has invited people from across the country to attend its own in-person dating forum next month, after a number of popular online dating services, including Tinder, stopped working in the country.

The event, ‘LDPR with Love’, is promised to be “the largest dating marathon in Russia” and will take place sometime in September. According to a statement published on the party’s website on Monday, the event is intended to help people find their soulmate in their own city and “find a worthy life partner according to common interests.”

“Loneliness is like a disease, you urgently need to become happy,” the statement read, adding that hundreds of people have already signed up for the event.

Registration to attend the forum is open until August 10, and it is said that every application will be reviewed by a psychologist, after which recommendations will be given on finding a partner, RIA Novosti reported last month when the initiative was first announced.

First-ever political rally in Minecraft draws 12,000
Read more
First-ever political rally in Minecraft draws 12,000

“Holding such forums could help replace the Tinder dating service that left Russia,” the LDPR press service said, noting that the party designed the application process for the forum to be similar to Tinder’s. The US-based app stopped working in the country in June. 

LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky, who has led the party since the death of its iconic leader, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, last year, noted that many young people in Russia seek to build a career but seem to struggle to find a mate.

He expressed hope that forums like ‘LDPR with Love’ will “create conditions for lonely hearts to meet” and suggested that the idea could be picked up by other regions.

According to statistics cited by the LDPR in its latest invitation, the percentage of lonely young people in Russia is growing, with as many as 54.4% of men between the ages of 20-34 and 42.9% of women reporting that they do not have a partner.

 

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is Gen-Z difficult to work with?
0:00
26:48
How oligarchy and debt control us: From ancient Greece and Rome to US, IMF and World Bank – Michael Hudson
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies