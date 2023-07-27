icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2023 05:38
US drone locked weapons on Russian jets – Moscow

The Su-34 and Su-35 planes were forced to fire flares during a dangerous encounter over Syria, a senior military official said
US drone locked weapons on Russian jets – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: An MQ-9 Reaper drone at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, 2022. ©  John Moore / Getty Images / AFP

A US MQ-9 Reaper surveillance and attack drone flew “dangerously close” to a pair of Russian Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets in Syria on Wednesday, Moscow said. It was the second such incident in less than a week. 

According to Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, the incident occurred shortly after 7:30 am local time over the northwestern Aleppo Province. He said the Russian planes automatically fired decoy flares after their radars showed that the Reaper had locked its weapons on them.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre offered a different account of the event, stating that the Russian aircraft were “flying dangerously close to our drone,” which was part of a mission against Islamic extremists. 

The Pentagon said earlier that a Russian jet flew within meters of an MQ-9 during a separate incident on Sunday, damaging the drone’s propeller with flares. Addressing Sunday’s altercation, Gurinov said the Reaper was flying in a reckless manner, and collision was narrowly avoided thanks to “the high level of professionalism” of the Russian pilots. 

READ MORE: Russian military responds to US ‘drone harassment’ complaints

Moscow and Washington have frequently accused each other of risky maneuvers and unprofessional behavior in Syrian airspace. Gurinov told reporters that Russian planes were conducting flights strictly in accordance with existing agreements between Russia and the US, aimed at preventing incidents involving military aircraft.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

