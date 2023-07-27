icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2023 01:42
West pressured African states ahead of St. Petersburg summit – Kremlin

The US and France wanted to sway countries into skipping the upcoming event, Moscow said
Flags set up in preparation for the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, June 26, 2023. ©  Aleksandr Kryazhev / Sputnik

The Western powers, including the US and France, have tried to bully other countries into skipping the upcoming Russia-Africa economic summit in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin has said.

“We are well aware that nearly all African countries were subjected to unprecedented pressure from the US,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. He added that the West had been using diplomatic channels to “prevent African countries from participating in the summit.” 

“The policies of the US, France, and other [Western] states must be condemned,” Peskov argued.

“Essentially, they are denying the African countries their sovereign rights to choose their own partners, expand cooperation in different fields, and discuss relevant issues.” 

The White House had previously denied meddling in the foreign policy of African nations. 

More than 40 African countries, 17 of which will be represented by the heads of states, will attend the two-day summit that opens on Thursday, according to the Kremlin. The delegations will discuss a wide range of issues, from trade and joint projects with Moscow to the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict and the fate of the internationally brokered deal to allow grain shipments from Ukrainian ports. The first similar gathering took place in 2017 in Russia’s Black Sea port city of Sochi. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently accused the US and its allies of promoting “neocolonial” policies in Africa and elsewhere. On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would help African states “in every way possible to strengthen national and cultural sovereignty.”

