icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jul, 2023 00:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev’s defense chief explains counteroffensive failures

Ukrainian troops are struggling to pass Russian minefields, Aleksey Reznikov has said
Kiev’s defense chief explains counteroffensive failures
A Ukrainian soldier in Donbass, April 2023. ©  Anatolii Stepanov / AFP

Kiev’s offensive has been lagging behind schedule due to lethal Russian minefields and the lack of air defense weapons, Ukrainian Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov has said. 

“It’s a question of air defense. It’s a question that we have a very long battlefield line also,” Reznikov told CNN in an interview published on Monday. Ukrainian troops were up against a “big quantity of enemies,” he added. 

Reznikov explained that it was “very difficult to break through” vast Russian minefields across the southern front. However, he added that he was “not worried” about the situation on the ground because it was a “misconception that every counteroffensive should be quick.”

The minister’s comments come after President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that offensive operations launched in early June were going “slower than desired.” The much-anticipated push has failed to yield significant territorial gains as Ukrainian armored columns suffered heavy losses while attacking fortified Russian positions. 

During the first two weeks of the offensive, as much as 20% of the weapons deployed by Kiev were damaged or destroyed, according to the Washington Post, which cited US and European officials. 

Western bureaucracy affected Kiev’s counteroffensive – UK expert
Read more
Western bureaucracy affected Kiev’s counteroffensive – UK expert

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that at least 15 German-made Leopard main battle tanks and over 20 US-supplied Bradley infantry fighting vehicles were knocked out in a single day. Moscow previously warned that the delivery of Western heavy weapons would not change the course of the conflict.

The Russian military began striking targets in the Black Sea port of Odessa last week, in response to an attack on a long bridge that connects Crimea to mainland Russia. CNN reported that Ukraine’s air defenses in Odessa have shown “a significantly lower success rate” compared to their performance in the Kiev area. The Russian Defense Ministry said that it only targeted military sites.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The New Middle East
0:00
27:46
PLO Lumumba warns Africa: ‘The West NEVER takes its eyes off the ball’, Ukraine proxy war & more
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies