icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wagner fighters want to 'visit' Poland – Lukashenko
23 Jul, 2023 12:35
HomeRussia & FSU

‘Stupidity’ makes foreign mercenaries die in Ukraine – Putin

The Russian president has once again reiterated that Kiev’s counteroffensive attempt has failed
‘Stupidity’ makes foreign mercenaries die in Ukraine – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin ©  Sputnik / Alexei Danichev

Not only the Ukrainian military, but also foreign mercenaries are suffering a high level of casualties in Kiev’s counteroffensive, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He characterized the effort as a failure.

Since the assault kicked off in early June, Ukraine’s armed forces “have already lost more than 26,000 people,” Putin said during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

“As for the foreign mercenaries, they also suffer significant losses” during the counteroffensive, the Russian leader added.

Lukashenko suggested that flawed tactics were to blame, which involves “walking in groups.” Putin replied by saying it was “because of their stupidity.”

Moscow will make sure that “the public in the countries whose governments send people to the war zone” is aware of what is actually happening on the battlefield in Ukraine, the Russian president pledged. “We will inform people so that they can evaluate the actions of their governments.”

‘Large group’ of foreign mercenaries killed in Ukraine – Moscow
Read more
‘Large group’ of foreign mercenaries killed in Ukraine – Moscow

On Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that some 4,990 foreign fighters had been killed since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, with roughly the same number of them fleeing the country.

“Russia’s armed forces will continue the targeted destruction of foreign mercenaries on the territory of Ukraine,” it warned.

Earlier this month, the Defense Ministry claimed that Kiev had intensified its efforts to recruit more fighters across the globe because of manpower shortages at home. The foreign troops are mostly used “as cannon fodder for meat assaults,” it said, addressing those thinking of coming to Ukraine.

Moscow has warned throughout the conflict that mercenaries are not viewed as combatants under international law and “the best thing that awaits them if they are captured alive is a trial and maximum prison terms.”

Top stories

RT Features

India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on animal welfare crime
0:00
27:24
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies