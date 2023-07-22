icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Burst pipe kills 4 at mall in Moscow – mayor

Boiling water has flooded part of a shopping center, reportedly injuring at least 70 people
Burst pipe kills 4 at mall in Moscow – mayor

Four people have died in a “major accident” at a large shopping mall in western Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Saturday. Dozens are injured, many of whom “suffered burns,” he added.

The disaster at the “Seasons” mall was caused by a burst pipe, the mayor said. According to local media, boiling water flooded a section of the mall, injuring at least 70 people and trapping around 20 others.

According to the news outlet ‘Life’, the pipe ruptured in a store's non-retail area. The incident resulted in a nearby public area and a stairway being flooded with boiling water and hot steam.

The Telegram channel ‘SHOT’ published a short video purportedly filmed at the scene, appearing to show a hole in a wall above a stairway.

Another video, also published by ‘SHOT’, showed medics treating injured customers and mall staff at the scene, with hot steam coming out of the building’s doors.

The exact reason the pipe burst is currently unclear. Emergency services are working at the scene, Sobyanin said.
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the deadly incident.

Built in 2007, the six-story shopping mall occupies an area of 62,000 square meters and hosts over 150 shops and boutiques.

Top stories

RT Features

From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE

