icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian ex-militia commander sentenced in MH17 case detained – media
21 Jul, 2023 11:54
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky fires diplomat who criticized him

Ukraine’s envoy to the UK had publicly scolded the president for his conduct at the NATO summit in Vilnius
Zelensky fires diplomat who criticized him
Ukrainian ambassador to Britain Vadim Pristayko ©  Twitter / Vadym Prystaiko

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has sacked his country’s ambassador to Britain Vadim Pristayko, who recently criticized the head of state. A decree confirming the dismissal was published on the president’s website on Friday.

According to the document, Pristayko has also lost his job as Kiev’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a UN body that has its headquarters in London.

The diplomat’s dismissal comes less than two weeks after he publicly criticized Zelensky for his conduct at the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11 and 12.

Even before arriving at the high-profile event, the Ukrainian president had lashed out at the US-led military bloc on social media, claiming that its “indecisiveness” on Kiev’s membership bid was a sign of “weakness.” According to the Washington Post, the US delegation was “furious” about the remarks.

A heated exchange between Zelensky and top US and UK officials in the Lithuanian capital reportedly followed. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told journalists on the sidelines of the summit that allies “want to see gratitude” from Ukraine for the military assistance that NATO states have provided to the country amid the conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian ambassador criticizes Zelensky
Read more
Ukrainian ambassador criticizes Zelensky

Wallace also recalled how he told the Ukrainian officials during his visit to Kiev last year that Western nations “are not Amazon.”

During a press conference in Vilnius, Zelensky claimed that Ukraine had “always been grateful” to the UK and called on Wallace to “write to me how to be grateful” in a way that would satisfy him. “We can wake up every morning and thank the minister personally,” he added.

Pristayko’s opinion of these comments was sought by Sky News journalists. “I don’t believe that this sarcasm is healthy,” the diplomat replied.

According to the ambassador, Zelensky’s behavior undermined NATO’s attempts to display unity with Kiev amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“We do not have to show… Russians that there is… something between us. They have to know that we are working together,” Pristayko stated. He suggested that Kiev and NATO should sort out their differences behind the scenes, saying that “if anything happens, Ben [Wallace] can call me and tell me everything he wants.”

READ MORE: UK defense minister walks back ‘ungrateful’ Ukraine comments

Pristayko had been Kiev’s ambassador to the UK since July 2020. During his career, the 53-year-old diplomat occupied a number of top positions, including Ukrainian foreign minister in 2019-2020, and the country’s envoy to NATO in 2017-2019.

Top stories

RT Features

Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Ukraine ‘24
0:00
26:13
Who in the world can retire?
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies