Ukrainian drone strike kills teenage girl in Crimea – governor

The incident follows a series of Ukrainian attacks against the Russian peninsula

A suspected drone strike damaged at least four buildings and killed a young girl in northwestern Crimea on Thursday morning, according to the head of the peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov.

As a result of the “enemy drone” strike, “four administrative buildings” were damaged and at least one person killed, Aksyonov claimed on Telegram shortly after 6am local time without naming the exact location of the strike.

“Unfortunately… a teenage girl died,” Aksyonov wrote. The official expressed his “sincere and deep condolences” and promised to provide the victim's family with “all the necessary support.”

The incident follows a series of Ukrainian attacks against the Russian peninsula this week.

On Wednesday morning, a suspected drone strike triggered a fire and a series of explosions at a munitions depot in eastern Crimea. Local authorities closed a segment of the Tavrida highway running across the peninsula and issued evacuation orders to about 2,200 people in four nearby villages.

On Tuesday, Russian air defenses intercepted 28 airborne drones targeting multiple locations across Crimea.

A maritime drone also struck the Crimean Bridge on Monday, damaging one span of road, killing two civilians and orphaning a 14-year-old girl. Traffic on the bridge was partially restored less than a day later.

Crimea voted to join Russia in the wake of the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev. The regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye did the same after holding referendums in September 2022. Ukraine considers these territories illegally occupied by Russia.