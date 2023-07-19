Russian military issues maritime warning for Black Sea
All the ships heading for Ukrainian ports will be treated as potentially carrying weaponry, the Russian Defense Ministry said
The Russian military issued a new navigational warning for the Black Sea on Wednesday, declaring certain areas in its international waters to be “temporarily unsafe” for vessels. Apart from that, the military advised seafarers against attempting to reach Ukraine’s ports, stating that all vessels heading there will be treated as potential carriers of war goods starting from Thursday.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
