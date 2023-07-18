Russia’s Army 2023 forum to host major AI event

The annual military expo is set to host over 120 scientific and business events

The upcoming International Military-Technical Forum ‘Army 2023’ is expected to host over 120 business and scientific events, its organizers have announced.

The scheduled events include a major conference on AI, the 3rd Congress ‘Strategic Leadership and Artificial Intelligence Technologies’. The plenary session of the Congress is expected to be chaired by Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Chernyshenko.

“The participants of the event will evaluate the experience of developing and implementing AI technologies in various industries and areas of application, including in certain regions of Russia,” the event’s organizers said in a press release.

During the event, experts are set to “discuss existing mechanisms and results” of implementing AI solutions in Russia, as well as to address the “foreign experience” in the field as well.

The forum is also set to host another major event, dubbed ‘Diversification of the Military-industrial complex’. The flagship event is expected to focus on such topics as machine tool industry, battlefield medicine, the role of the banking sector in the production of dual-purpose goods, as well as innovations by small- and medium-scale business enterprises and their role in Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

The Army 2023 forum will kick off outside Moscow on August 14, running for a week. The annual event will be held at multiple venues, including the Patriot Expo venue, as well as the Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds.

Last year, the forum brought together nearly 1,500 businesses and government agencies, which presented some 28,500 items of military and dual-purpose application. The negotiations at the expo led to the signing of numerous contracts between various parties, with a total worth of nearly $600 million and 1.7 trillion rubles.