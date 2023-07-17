Black Sea grain deal ‘is terminated’ – Kremlin

The Kremlin spokesperson says Moscow will return to the agreement once its conditions are met

The agreements underpinning the controversial Black Sea grain deal have been “terminated,” the Kremlin announced on Monday morning. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will immediately return to the arrangement when all parties concerned implement the previously agreed steps.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday – the day the deal expired – Peskov said the “Black Sea agreements effectively ceased to be in effect today.”

According to the Kremlin spokesman, “as soon as the Russian conditions are met, the Russian Federation will return to the deal… The Grain Deal has come to a halt.”

Peskov stressed that the other signatories have yet to honor some of the points of the agreement with respect to Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow has officially notified Türkiye, Ukraine, and the UN that it will not renew the agreement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW