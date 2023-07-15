Foreign media tried to disrupt draft campaign in Russia – MOD

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian plot to assassinate RT editor-in-chief thwarted – FSB
15 Jul, 2023 13:01
Russia & FSU

Foreign media attempted to derail the regular spring conscription campaign in Russia amid the Ukraine conflict and continuing stand-off with the West, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that it had successfully completed the call-up for military service, having drafted 147,000 recruits.

According to the ministry, the main work fell on the shoulders of employees of military commissariats who accomplished the task “in the face of the negative influence of foreign media, aimed primarily at disrupting the implementation of conscription measures.”

Foreign outlets also attempted to discredit the Russian armed forces, the statement added.

Despite these difficulties, most conscripts have been assigned to boot camps and military units where they will learn how to use modern equipment and acquire a specialty within five months, officials said, adding that those recruits who have completed their service have been transferred to the reserve.

Russia requires 12 months of compulsory military service for all male citizens aged between 18 and 27. However, despite the intensity of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Russian officials have repeatedly said that conscripts would not be sent to the frontline.

The ministry’s statement comes after Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said earlier this week that the US State Department had instructed major American media companies to “reflect events in and around Russia in a distorted manner” in a bid to indoctrinate Russians and incite them to an armed rebellion.

On Friday, Ella Pamfilova, the chairwoman of Russia’s Central Election Commission, said that the West also seeks to undermine the presidential vote in the country scheduled for the spring of 2024.

