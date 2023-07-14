Ukrainian shelling attack kills elderly woman in Russia – governor

A teenager was among those injured in the incident, Bryansk Region’s top official has said

A Ukrainian artillery strike has killed an elderly woman and injured three other civilians in Russia’s Bryansk Region, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Friday.

A woman in her mid-80s was killed in the border village of Belaya Beryozka, according to the official. The three other people, including a 16-year-old, suffered mild injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, he added.

Three homes caught fire due to the Ukrainian shelling, the governor said.

Images from the area, circulated by the Russian media, showed a raging fire, and locals trying to rescue their belongings from a neighboring building not yet affected by the flames. Some outlets said a total of five houses were damaged.

Belaya Beryozka is located just a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine’s Sumy Region. The leaders of Russian regions located next to Kiev-controlled territories regularly report strikes on settlements that lie within range of Ukrainian artillery.