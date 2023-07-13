icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jul, 2023 10:05
Russia charges trans activist with treason for aiding Ukraine

The unnamed male faces charges of treason due to his apparent actions, according to FSB, Russia’s Federal Security Service
The arrest of a suspect in Russia’s Orel Region. ©  FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service FSB has said that it has detained a trans activist on suspicion of undermining the country’s security by funding the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The arrest was carried out in Russia’s Orel Region, about 300 kilometers south-west of Moscow, the FSB said in a statement on Thursday.

The suspect, who isn’t mentioned by name in the statement, is said to be “an activist of the LGBT movement, who previously changed his gender from a woman to a man.”

According to the FSB, he is a volunteer for an NGO called OVD-Info, which in linked to various protest actions and has been formally designated by Moscow as a foreign agent in Russia. He also worked as an admin of an anti-Russia news outlet.

An investigation established that the suspect had made a money transfer to a financial institution in Ukraine in order to provide assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the agency pointed out.

A criminal case alleging treason has been launched against the activist, the statement read, adding that investigative activities connected to the case were ongoing.

On Tuesday, the FSB announced the arrest of a bank worker in the Perm region of Siberia, on suspicion of making a money transfer “for the purpose of acquiring drones, thermal sights, other special technical equipment and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” The bank employee also faces charges of alleged treason, according to the agency.

In early July Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case on charges of “terrorism financing” against Evgeny Chernyak, the founder of Ukraine-based alcohol holding Global Spirits, which produces popular vodka brand Khortytsa.

Chernyak and some associates were accused of transferring more than 500 million rubles ($5.6 million) to representatives of the Ukrainian military “to carry out terrorist activities” on the territory of Russia amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

The businessman was put on a wanted list, while several residential and warehouse premises, as well as offices used by Chernyak in Moscow, were searched, according to the Investigative Committee.

