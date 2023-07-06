icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2023 09:00
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia kick-starts air drill in Middle East

The joint exercise in Syria is aimed at bolstering defenses, the Russian military said

The Russian Air Force has launched a joint exercise with its Syrian counterpart, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced on Thursday.

The two nations are training on “issues of control of the airspace of Syria” and testing the efficiency of Russia’s air defenses in the Middle Eastern country, a short statement by the Russian military said.

Electronic warfare units are involved in the exercise, preparing for joint action to counter enemy airstrikes, it added. The drill is scheduled to last until the middle of this month.

Russian military aircraft have been stationed in Syria since 2015, when Moscow acceded to a request by Damascus to provide assistance in its fight against anti-government armed groups, including militant jihadists. The intervention helped the Syrian Army to regain control over large swaths of the country’s territory.

The following year, Moscow published the text of a treaty, which Syria and Russia signed to pave the way for the long-term hosting of Russian forces at Khmeimim Airbase. The agreement is indefinite, unless one of the parties chooses to end it, and is free of charge for Moscow.

The US government has been supporting anti-Damascus forces since the early weeks of the Syrian conflict, which broke out in 2011. Washington has imposed harsh economic sanctions on the country, which are hampering its reconstruction efforts, and maintains a military base on Syrian soil against the wishes of its government.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of going woke
0:00
28:52
CrossTalk: NATO’s Armageddon
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies